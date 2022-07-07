A Ghanaian medical practitioner in the United States has become the first black surgeon to be formally fellowship-trained in transgender surgery.

Dr Jude Opoku-Agyeman is already a certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon serving in the US.

After completing his medical education at Des Moines University in Iowa, he was chosen to pursue a one-year fellowship on Transgender/Gender affirming surgery with the world-renowned physician and acclaimed expert on transgender surgery, Dr Sherman Leis.

He completed the fellowship in 2021, making this milestone a reality.

Essentially, the Ghanaian now performs all aspects of transgender surgery from facial to breast and bottom surgeries.

Back in the United States, however, Dr Opoku-Agyeman’s practice also covers cosmetic procedures, reconstructive surgeries and extremely challenging procedures such as complex gender surgeries.

Additionally, he is also author of multiple high-quality academic publications and presentations in the field of plastic surgery, including the ‘Opoku classification system.’

The combination of his meticulous surgical skills, excellent bedside manners and charisma has made him a patient favorite.

Medical School Days

Aside from his accomplishments in academia, his service to the student body did not go unnoticed.

He received the prestigious Student Doctor of the Year Award and was inducted into the Sigma Sigma Phi academic honor society.

Also, Dr Opoku-Agyeman completed a surgical internship at the University of Massachusetts and general surgery residency at Arnot Ogden Medical Center, where he served as chief resident for four years.