Ghanaian actress and mother, Yvonne Nelson, has been thrown into shock after her four-year-old daughter, Ryn, decided to spark a conversation about her future wedding.

Despite Miss Nelson’s confusion as to what could have influenced such a topic from the little girl, she had no choice but to listen.

To her, Ryn’s conversation is only an indication that she (Yvonne) is ageing, adding she’s been seeing grey hair lately.

The actress made the disclosure on her Twitter page and it has sparked massive reactions from fans and followers who are equally shocked by the revelation.

She wrote: Sitting in the kitchen listening to Ryn talk about her wedding day! Wait! What year are we in again?? Sigh** no wonder! Seeing a lot of grey hair on my head.

