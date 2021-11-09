After exposing his hurt on the treatment meted out to him by his former signee, High-Grade Family boss Samini found a reason to smile again.

Gracing the studios of Joy FM for a dialogue with George Quaye on Showbiz A-Z, Samini spoke at length about how unhappy he is to be disregarded by persons he helped climb the success ladder.

But, to the tail end of the interview, Shatta Wale’s name popped up, causing a smile to escape from Samini’s lips.

When asked the reason, he said he has been reminded of a character the Dancehall King put up during his confrontation with the Chief Executive Officer of 3music award, Sadiq.

Samini went on to imitate Shatta Wale in a rib-cracking way while making gestures only identifiable with Shatta.

He mimicked Shatta Wale roaring at Sadiq as he throws his hands haphazardly.

Sadiq, present in the studio, was in stitches and confirmed the act by Samini was accurate and award-worthy one.

Watch the video below: