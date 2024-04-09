Popular actress, Halima Abubakar has been dragged to court and ordered to pay a sum of N10 million equivalent of GH¢104,000 for defamation against Apostle Johnson Suleman, a Senior Pastor and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International.

The Federal High Court issued the ruling on Monday, mandating Abubakar to compensate Apostle Suleman for any financial losses resulting from her false statements.

The court found that Abubakar made disparaging remarks about Apostle Suleman on her Instagram account, which were subsequently circulated by various media outlets.

She alleged that, she has contracted some spiritual ailments after sexual encounter with the pastor whom she said was her lover.

The prosecution argued that Abubakar had the opportunity to defend herself in court but opted not to do so.

As a result, the court awarded Apostle Suleman N10,000,000 as exemplary and aggravated damages for libel.

Additionally, an injunction was imposed to prevent Abubakar from publishing further defamatory information about Apostle Suleman.