Nigerian movie superstars Stan Nze and Blessing Obasi, have tied the knot in a plush ceremony.

It was a star-studded event that took place on Saturday, September 9, 2021, in Lagos Nigeria.

This follows the traditional marriage which was held in Abia State also in Nigeria.

Scores of colleagues from the creative art industry joined families of the groom and bride to share in their joy.

Apart from it being one of the main events to talk about, it was a colourful one as friends and family were available to rejoice with the latest couple.

The couple took to their Instagram pages to share the photos with their fans and followers.

In one of the photos, Stan wrote: Cheers to forever.

Blessing also posting her photos captioned: Asked heaven for a gift and they sent me you.

Another read: One day gone, forever to go.

Stan and Blessing have been showered with congratulatory messages in celebration of their love and happiness after the wedding photos popped up on social media.