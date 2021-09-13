Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Kwara State have arrested an immigrant from Benin Republic, Adamu Sime, for allegedly having carnal knowledge of his biological mother.

The mother, who was also arrested, had reportedly had three children for her son.

The Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC, Kwara State Command, Babawale Afolabi, confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday in Ilorin.

He added that his team had intelligence from residents of the suspicious activities of the relatives.

He said, “On Thursday, September 9, 2021, one Mallam Bandede, the district head of Mose community in Kaima, reported the incestuous act being committed by one Adamu Sabi Sime and his mother, Fati Sime, of the same community.

“Men from the intelligence unit and NSCDC operatives in Kaima swung into action and the outcome of the investigation established the fact that the mother (Fati) had three children for her biological son.

“Further checks revealed that the younger brother of the accused, who was also confirmed to be sleeping with the mother, is now at large.

“The woman and her two sons don’t even have necessary papers to stay in Nigeria and have been handed over to the Nigeria Immigration Service for background checks and further actions.”

