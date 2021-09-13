The head pastor of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, and three others have been arrested by the police.

The three other suspects are Michael Boateng, Frederick Ohene, and Nathaniel Agyekum.

They were arrested for the “creation and circulation of multiple videos containing threats, and the brandishing of a weapon and the assault of some police personnel”.

This was contained in a statement issued by the police on Sunday, September 12, 2021, and signed by its acting Director of Public Affairs, ACOP Kwesi Ofori.

The Police said they arrested the suspects “after critically analyzing the said videos and based on intelligence gathered”.

The suspects who are in police custody will appear before court today, Monday, September 13, 2021.

Meanwhile, two other suspects are said to be on the run and are being pursued.

The injured police personnel have also received medical treatment according to the statement.

