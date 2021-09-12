Ella and Bella, the twin daughters of comedian Funny Face and his partner Vanessa, have popped up in a heartwarming video.

The video shows Ella and Bella in a happy mood with their mother, Vanessa.

In the video, the two-year-old twins are seen seated in front of their mother and jamming to a song.

The twins, who looked pretty in braided hair, were full of smiles in the video.

From the video, Ella and Bella also looked to have grown so well in stature and are already looking like ‘big’ girls.

The video was first shared by the mother of Ella and Bella who expressed her love for her children while admitting that she is not perfect and may make mistakes with them.

“As a mama I’m not perfect. I make mistakes. I forget things. I lose my cool. And some days I go a little crazy. But, it’s okay because, in the end, no one could ever love my child the way I do. @ellaandbellagh,” her caption read.