Condolences are trooping in for Ghanaian-Nigerian actor, Eddie Watson as he loses his mother.

He made the announcement of his mother’s passing Thursday evening with an emotion-filled tribute and a video of her final days.

“Today my sweet mother and my angel went to be with the Lord!… Death took your body, but it sure did not take your spirit (the real you)! I know the real you, Leonora Caulker AKA Mama Leo, rest in the bosom of your maker! Love you eternally,” he said.

Mr Watson, who stated his heart aches, a pain he never thought existed, thanked his mother for the few years of laughter and peace he brought to her life.

In the video he posted, Madam Caulker, alias Mama Leo, was hale and hearty during her last birthday.

However, she is seen deteriorating in health, and she was hospitalised, where she is believed to have passed on.

In the emotional video, Mr Watson is seen beside his ‘first love’, showering her with kisses, even on her death bed.

In another instance he was feeding her while comforting her for the pain she was going through.

Watch video below: