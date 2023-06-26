For the second time in 10 months, the Member of Parliament for Atwima Nwabiagya South, Emmanuel Agyei Anhwere, has faced the wrath of his constituents over poor road infrastructure.

In August last year, while on a tour of his constituency, the MP was confronted by angry youth peeved by a collapsed bridge and poor roads in the area.

Though the MP admits that a machete-wielding man came close to his car, he said there was no attack on him.

He described the grievances of his constituents as legitimate.

In the recent incident last week, the MP was seen in a viral video being whisked by the police from an alleged mob attack following the death of one in flood waters.

The 57-year-old man drowned in an attempt to cross a bridge in the area during a downpour.

The aggrieved constituents blamed the loss of life to the poor state of the bridge and poured their anger on the MP when he visited the scene.

Mr Anhwere insisted he was not chased out but hooted at and splashed with water by the angry constituents.

In appreciation of the concerns by the constituents, he acknowledged the bridge has become almost inaccessible but says his efforts to get it fixed have not been successful.

He has been pursuing the roads minister to help address the deplorable state of the roads.

