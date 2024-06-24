Travelers who rely on the pontoon at Dambai in the Krachi East municipality for transportation have been facing significant delays due to the frequent breakdowns of the pontoon that operates on the river.

The pontoon, which is used to ferry passengers and vehicles across the river, has been experiencing mechanical issues that have caused it to break down multiple times.

As a result, travelers are often left stranded on either side of the river, unable to reach their destinations on time.

This has not only caused frustration among travelers but has also led to significant delays in their travel plans.

Adding to the travelers’ woes is the fact that some boat operators take advantage of the situation by overpacking their boats with passengers, leading to safety concerns and discomfort for those on board.

Adom News correspondent, Obremponba Owusu reported that travelers have urged authorities to address the issue of the frequent breakdown of the pontoon and ensure proper maintenance is carried out regularly.

They also called for a more reliable and efficient transportation system to be put in place to prevent delays and inconveniences.

However, a boat owner at Dambai, Gyagi Kwasi, has appealed to authorities to provide life jackets for boat operators and passengers to ensure their safety.

He expressed concern that although they have life jackets for travelers, some passengers constantly refuse to wear them due to how they are handled.

ALSO READ:

‘Born again’ Efia Odo condemns netizens engaging in semi-nude #KikiChallenge

Ambulance case: Cross-examination has exposed NDC’s lies and deception – Godfred Dame

Family announces new date for KODA’s burial