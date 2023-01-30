The Ghana Police Service has interdicted an Inspector who left his rifle in a commercial vehicle.

In a press statement dated January 28, the Service identified the Inspector as Sulemana Adam stationed with the Rapid Deployment Force in Takoradi.

The statement said the rifle was returned by the driver of the vehicle who alleged that the Inspector had extorted money from him.

Following the driver’s allegation, the Inspector, according to the Service, has been referred to the Police Professional Standards Bureau to allow for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The driver in an earlier interview on Connect FM claimed that the police arrested him for illegal parking when he stopped to alight some passengers.

ALSO READ:

After taking GH¢100 bribe, policeman forgets gun in ‘trotro’

I never received GH¢5,000 bribe from failed Juaben MCE – Witness

The Policeman, according to him, allegedly took GHS 100 before he allowed him to leave.

The statement further noted that both the Inspector and the driver are assisting with investigation into the issue.

Below is the full statement: