The Central Regional Police Command has arrested two persons for robbery, possession of narcotic drugs and ammunition without lawful authority.

The suspects, a policeman and civilian, were arrested around on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

The suspects have been identified as G/L/ Cpl. Bright Akosa with No. 49346 stationed at F.P.U./ Accra and one Francis Aidoo.

They are said to have been arrested by D/L/ Cpl. David Darkwah, D/ L/Cpl. Daniel Gaikpa and G/ Const. Divine Mensah, all stationed at Regional Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Cape Coast, who acted on intelligence.

Police sources indicate the two suspects were offering for sale a Nissan Versa Taxi Cab with registration number GW 6818 – 20 at Elmina, which they allegedly stole in Accra.

Operatives of Central Regional CID began to trail the two suspects from Friday, September 11, 2020, when intelligence hinted of their presence in Cape Coast.

The Regional Crime Officer detailed a CID operative to feign interest in buying the vehicle, and they agreed at a price of GH¢ 8,500.00 and at the point of buying, the arrest was effected.

A spot search conducted on the police officer led to the recovery of a foreign pistol loaded with eight rounds of live ammunition.

ALSO READ:

Others were a police Identity (ID) Card, Voter ID Card, GCB Visa card, Bank of Africa Visa card, National Identification card, all bearing the name of the police officer.

An iPhone 7 Plus, a quantity of dried leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs, a lighter and a black mobile phone were recovered from suspect Francis Adioo.

The suspects and all the exhibits have been handed over to the Anti Armed Robbery Unit of the CID, Accra for investigations since the alleged robbery took place in Accra.