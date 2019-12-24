The Sunyani District Police commander, DSP Francis Numado, has called on cooperative distillers to urge local beverages (Akpeteshie) sellers to caution customers against alcohol abuse ahead of the festive seasons.

In an interview with Adom News, he disclosed the appeal is an attempt to reduce criminal activities emanating from drunkenness, explaining that most alcohol consumers mix local beverages with herbs and other substances which make them unconscious of their activities.

He made this remark at the Ghana Cooperative Distillers Association’s 35th National Annual Congress and General meeting held in Sunyani, the capital of Bono Regionr

Manager of the Association, Nana Owusu Dwamena Fosu Ampem, who doubles as Akyempemhene of Buoyam Traditional area, made a passionate appeal to the government to grant the association authority to hold defaulters of beverage tax returns accountable.

According to him, for over a year, Ghana cooperative and Retailers Association has paid a tune of over GH¢419, 000.00 tax to the Ghana Revenue Authority, hence their request.

Meanwhile, former President of the Association, Nana Akuoko Kwarteng, who was chairman of the occasion, urged all distillers to exercise precautionary measures in distilling during the harmattan season to avoid intense bush fires.