The Motor, Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service has deployed more personnel to maintain calm and orderliness on major roads in the capital city during the Christmas season.

According to MTTD Central Commander, ACP Anderson Fosu-Ackah, the deployed MTTD officers will be visible hot spots in Accra to help regulate traffic and also clamp down on criminal activities.

ALSO READ: Prosecution in Nana Appiah Mensah case awaits advice from A-G

“There is the need to scale-up our operation due to the inflow of people and vehicles emanating from the yuletide,” he said.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Tuesday, ACP Fosu Ackah said personnel have effectively begun work on the road.

“The traffic situation in the festive season called for the launch of the Inspector-General of Police’s Operation Father Christmas to help us monitor and handle traffic effectively. MTTD personnel now stay on the road and close around 10:pm just to ensure the traffic subsides,” he said.

ALSO READ: TV reporter ‘quits job’ on air as she wins lottery

ACP Ackah added that personnel have also created other access routes in the traffic dominated zones for vehicles “and we have also rolled out other traffic techniques.”