The Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, has hinted of government’s plans to provide a bulletproof glass curtain for Members of Parliament.

According to him, the Parliamentary Service Board is set to undertake the initiative to ensure the security of the legislators in the chamber.

“It will interest members to know that the Board is seriously considering a bullet proof glass curtain for the upmost protection of members while in the chamber,” he said.

The initiative is part of an ongoing physical infrastructure project which, according to the Speaker, has seen remarkable progress since its commencement.

Additionally, Prof. Oquaye revealed government’s intention to build a visitor’s centre which is expected to be completed early next year.