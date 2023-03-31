The Lagos state police command has said it will investigate the death of Kambilichukwu, the first son of Yul Edochie, and May, his first wife.

It was a shock on Thursday morning when news of the death of Kambilichukwu broke.

Confirming the sad news to Vanguard, Pete Edochie said his son, Yul, called him on the telephone, Wednesday, informing him that Kambilichukwu fell while playing football with his schoolmates and developed a seizure.

According to him, the deceased was rushed to the Mother and Child Hospital, Lagos, where he died hours later.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos police spokesperson, in a chat with BBC, confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation to uncover the cause of Kambilichukwu’s death.

Hundeyin said Yul reported the incident at a police station close to him.

“He has just reported the case and we have started our investigation. By tomorrow, it will be entered into the criminal investigation department. We will investigate what led to the boy’s death,” Hundeyin said.

“There’s a need to carry out an autopsy to know what really happened. We can’t say what happened until the autopsy is done but the incident happened at his school.”

Kambilichukwu’s demise comes just about two months after Yul celebrated his 16th birthday.