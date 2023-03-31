A music industry without brotherhood love is a recipe for failure.

Based on this backdrop, Wizkid has, in a shocking twist of events, urged his fans to support Davido who used to be his arch rival.

Though both artistes have released albums months apart, it is no longer a competition but to push their fast-growing careers to global heights.

Exactly midnight of March 31, 2023, Davido dropped his much-anticipated Timeless album, a 17-track project that showcase his versatility as an artist.

He has currently topping trends as the number one album in USA global charts.

However, Wizkid believes he needs more push as he calls on his fans to listen and stream the tracks he admitted are earworthy.

Y’all go listen to timeless by my brother @davido 🔥🔥🔥❤️🦅



https://t.co/Xz5o2GxXGo — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) March 31, 2023

What further dropped the jaws of music lovers is Wizkid describing Davido as his brother, after almost a decade of lyrical rivalry.

Since the demise of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi, Wizkid has been sensitive in his words towards his counterpart.

His conduct, many claim is to promote his in connection with his latest latest studio album, More Love Less Ego.