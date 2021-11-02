The Ghana Police Service on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, held a remembrance service in honour of personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty to the country.

The solemn ceremony, witnessed by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, family members of the officers and the service personnel, was held at the National Police Training School at Tesano in Accra.

The Chairman of the Police Council, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, was also in attendance and lighted the perpetual flame for the commencement of the ceremony.

Dr Bawumia signed a memorial book for the departed souls.

Dr Bawumia laid a wreath on behalf of the country while the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, laid on behalf of the service.

Family members, traditional leaders among others also laid wreaths.

ALSO READ:

At the call for remembrance, DCOP Rev Fr George Arthur said the event is a reflection of efforts to be put in place to ensure that the sad incident doesn’t reoccur.

The affected officers died in several circumstances, in­cluding during an exchange of fire with armed robbers, motor accidents, and stabbing.

In all, 11 police officers suffered this fate.

The fallen heroes are Chief Insp. James Arumah, Chief Insp. Abednego Kofi Kaakyire, General Sgt Moses Tetteh Nartey, General Sm Corp. Charles Adjei Osikre, General Lance Corp. Martin Baba and General Lance Corp. Emmanuel Osei.



The rest are General Const. Kwarteng Abebrese Nantwi Collins, General Const. Francis Oboi, General Const. Iddrisu Gafaru, General Const. Amos Martey Nedanoko and General Const. Ernest Newton Dwamena.

Watch the video attached above: