The Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya East Constituency, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has promised to construct a building for the newly created Central East Command of the Ghana Police Service.

Though she did not give any timelines, she stated all she needs is land from the traditional authorities.

Madam Koomson, who is also the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, made the promise when she donated a 4×4 Toyota pickup and motorbike to the Kasoa Police District Command.

The gesture, she explained, is aimed at assisting the Police to deal with security challenges within their areas of operation.

In addition, the MP announced the installation of 1,000 street lights across all electoral areas in the constituency.

The installation, according to the MP, forms part of the Operation Let There Be light initiative in the area.

The Central East Regional Command was created about two months ago by the Police Administration.

It was carved out of the Central Regional Police Command to enable the police to effectively combat crime.

Since the creation of the new region, almost 200 personnel have been deployed to fight crime in the region.

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, and some members of the Police Management Board in September toured the area to interact with personnel on the ground to assess the effects of recent security operations in the area.