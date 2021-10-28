Dr Nsiah Asare, the government’s adviser on health has cautioned that only fans with Covid-19 cards will be allowed to watch matches at the various stadia.

The 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season kicks off this weekend at the various league centres.

Having ended the 2020/21 Ghana football season with or with no fans due to the impact of the novel virus, he said the Ghana Government and Ghana Football Association are putting in place measures to lift the ban on watching games but it is possible that only those who have been vaccinated will be allowed entry in order to stop the spread of the disease.

“So far as the COVID-19 cases aren’t rising at an alarming rate in the country right now doesn’t mean we should allow more people to go to the stadium when the season starts,” he told Angel FM.

Debutants Accra Lions host Elmina Sharks at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday night as the first game of the season.

“We have only 4.1% vaccinated people in the country and it’s most likely that fans will go to the stadium with their Vaccination cards,” he added.

However, Hearts of Oak begin their title defense with a home game against Legon Cities on Sunday at 15:00GMT.