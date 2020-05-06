The Ghana Police service has begun testing all its personnel for Covid-19.

This follows an earlier announcement that those who were dispatched during the lockdown would undergo testing.

Director of Public Affairs of the Service, ASP Sheila Abayie-Buckman said although results received are welcoming, some officers may need to self isolate.

“Testing is actually ongoing for all police officers; that is what we have arrived at now and they are being done in batches,” she revealed.

ALSO READ

ASP Abayie-Buckman said the move has become necessary since some officers came into contact with those not deployed when they went to their various offices to pick up Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) during the lockdown period.

She told Joy News’ Maxwell Agbagba that officers who tested negative for the virus have resumed work fully.

“We have been advised that depending on the nature of involvement in one exercise or the other, your self-isolation did not mean locking yourself up in a room. There are however a few people who may not have to come into contact with others because they are self-isolating.”

ASP Abayie-Buckman however, admitted she couldn’t give the actual number of police personnel who have resumed work after going through the process.

She further stated that two Nigerien Covid-19 patients who were in the custody of police have recovered and were discharged from the Police hospital.

“Processes are being taken to hand them to the Nigerien officials in Ghana,” she noted.