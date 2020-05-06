Go Help Africa Ghana has supported 10 women in the Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly with GH¢500.00 each towards the purchasing of working materials to improve their standard of living.

The 10 were among 150 women trained by the Assembly in bead-making skills to empower them economically.

The Non-Governmental Organisation, which is into education, both formal and vocational training, is also involved in women empowerment towards poverty alleviation.

Mrs Sabrina Poole, Chief Executive Officer and founder said beads have become huge export products and encouraged the beneficiaries to strive to come up with quality products.

She also disclosed that the donation was a step to more partnerships/collaborations with the assembly.

Sandra Owusu-Ahinkorah, Municipal Chief Executive for the Ayawaso Municipal Assembly, advised the women to ensure that they use the money received for the intended purpose to empower themselves to improve their family’s status while thanking the Non-Governmental Organisation.

Some of the works the women exhibited at the Assembly

Present were Evelyn Sabbi, Ghana Director for Go Help Africa, Municipal Coordinating Director, Municipal Social Welfare and Community Development officer and Staff of the Assembly.