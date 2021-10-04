The police say preliminary investigations have revealed that the accident, which happened at Ohene Nkwanta on the Konong-Kumasi highway, was caused by a careless Cargo Truck driver.

The accident, which occurred at about 10:50 pm on Sunday, claimed 13 lives with 11 injured.

Police situational report indicates the suspect driver, Bayiblisi Madewe, aged 38 years, was in charge DAF XF truck with registration Number AC 179- 21.

The truck was loaded with about 600 bags of fresh pepper from Kumasi to Accra.

“On reaching a section of the road at Ohene Nkwanta in a sharp curve on the Konongo- Kumasi highway, he was driving without due care and attention.

“As a result, he ran into the rear portion of Man diesel articulator truck with registration Number GW 3569- 13 driven by Iddrisu Seidu which was ahead of him in the same direction and in the process veered off into the opposite lane and subsequently crashed into the offside portion of an oncoming OA Hyundai commercial bus Number GT 5597-19 driven by Kyere James with passengers on board from Accra towards WA,” part of the police statement read.

ALSO READ:

It added: “Some of the passengers on board the bus sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to Konongo-Odumasi Government Hospital for treatment while nine males and four females died on the spot.”

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been photographed, removed and deposited at Steward Hospital morgue, Yawkwei for identification and autopsy.

The accident vehicles have also been removed from the scene of the accident to a safer place for testing with police corporal Ofori Amanfo in charge case of the case.