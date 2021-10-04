The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) is calling for investigations into the spate of road crashes on the Konongo-Kumasi stretch of the main Kumasi-Accra road.

Ashanti Regional Director of the authority, Simbiat Wiredu, says the upsurge in fatalities on the stretch calls for immediate attention.

Her call comes after 13 lives were lost in a gory accident at Ohene Nkwanta near Konongo, Sunday night.

The Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department says four fatal accidents have been recorded at the spot this year alone.

In the latest accident, 13 people died on the spot when a DAF cargo truck veered off its lane and crashed into a bus travelling from the Accra-Kumasi direction of the road.

