The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has placed a ¢10,000 bounty on suspects who attacked Ada-based radio station.

Staff of Radio Ada were attacked on Thursday January 13, 2022b y thugs following discussions about the Songhor lagoon project in the Greater Accra Region.

According to reports, they destroyed equipment and furniture in some of the station’s offices and maltreated two staff members over the content aired on one of its programmes.

This has led to closure of the radio station pending police investigations. This has been condemned by many including the Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah calling for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the culprits.

In a Facebook post sighted by Adomonline.com, the Service has placed a ¢10,000 bounty on the heads of the thugs who attacked the station and assaulted a presenter.

In a statement, the Police said a team of investigators and intelligence officers from the National and Regional Headquarters have liaised with the Ada Divisional Command to investigate the unfortunate incident.

The Service said upon request by the management of the Radio Station; clinical psychologists will be assigned to the radio station.

“We will do everything possible to find those thugs and deal with them according to the laws of this country. To this end, the Police Administration has placed ¢10,000 bounty as an informant reward for anyone who offers a piece of credible information leading to the arrest of the thugs who invaded and vandalised the Radio Station and assaulted the staff,” the police statement said.