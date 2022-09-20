The Police Administration has announced a GH¢100,000 bounty reward for any person who can offer information that will lead to the arrest of masterminds behind the recent killings in the Wa municipality and its environs.

This follows the arrest of one person, Kankani Adongo on Monday, 19th September 2022.

Mr Adongo, according to the Police, is currently in custody assisting with the investigation.

But in a statement, the police indicated intelligence suggests that there may be more than one person involved in the killings.

Meanwhile, Police have pledged commitment to maintain law and order in the Wa Municipality and surrounding communities following the mysterious killings.

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, and some members of the Police Management Board and the Regional Police Command on Monday embarked on a security tour in the area.

There is also currently a special purpose police intelligence and investigation team working with members of the community.