An aspiring General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otokunor, has revealed he has the blessing of his boss, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, popularly known as General Mosquito, to vie for the position.

He said as an able apprentice, he has the blessing of the astute and experience General Secretary of NDC, General Mosquito.

“I have learnt from the best in the party and for your boss to have confidence in you; it should tell people a lot about me,” Dr Otokunor revealed in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Tuesday.

The NDC man is confident he is the best bet for the party returning to power ahead of the 2024 general election.

“I have committed two-thirds of my life to the service of NDC and any NDC member who wants power in 2024 must vote for me,” he stressed.

He cited how he resigned from a juicy government position to take up party position as Research Officer to buttress his love and commitment to the NDC.

“It has been commitment, sacrifice, love for party and building a legacy for the NDC and I want to continue to serve,” he added.

Being a Deputy General Secretary in charge of operations, he has been able to touch base with the grassroots of the NDC and knows the strategy to snatch political power from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“You want somebody who understands the NPP and courageous enough to face them head-on and make sure to set the right strategies in place; lead an army that is not timid to deliver the political power,” he stressed.

His focus to grow a formidable party base led to the formation of a party school, Ghana Institute of Social Democracy to attract a lot of people to the NDC.

He said he has no competition in the race because he is a young leader with the political experience and intellectual capabilities.

“I will beat them; I’m the next General Secretary of the NDC unless General changes his mind,” he added.