Deputy General Secretary in charge of operations of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor, has said they will approach the 2024 general election with all seriousness.

According to him, the election is a “liberation battle” from a government which “lacks vision” on how to manage Ghana.

Dr Otokunor on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Tuesday said the NDC is battle ready to meet the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) boot-for-boot.

“The 2024 election is about the survival of every Ghanaian from this clueless and incompetent government,” he fumed.

The NDC Deputy General Secretary revealed that the NDC has conducted assessments of its performance in the 2020 election, and is in the process of correcting minor anomalies in order to position the party for victory in 2024.

He indicated that they have learned hard lessons from the 2020 elections that will ensure that the party wins the next election.

“Nation building is not magic, it takes intellect and Akufo-Addo has failed woefully. It will take the NDC to save Ghana and we are ready to form a new government,” Dr Otukonor added.