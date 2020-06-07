The Senior Police Officer who died from Coronavirus in Koforidua in the Eastern Region has been buried.

He was interned Saturday at the public Cemetery in Koforidua by Environmental Health personnel from the New Juaben South Municipal Assembly.

The Environmental Health personnel wearing full Personnel Protective Equipment took the body from the Eastern Regional Hospital morgue after few bereaved family members were allowed to view the body from afar to bid him farewell.

The New Juaben South Municipal Environment Health Officer ,Emmanuel Tetteh confirmed to Starr News.

“We were in full regalia. it was successful. Everything was done under strict hygienic condition. It was done according to WHO protocols. I have handled infectious bodies for long time so this is not my first time just that this is a different disease,” Mr. Tetteh said.

The 55-year-old Chief Inspector who was the station officer in charge in Koforidua Central Police Station died from Covid-19 on Friday, May 29,2020.

He died while on admission at the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua for few days having visited the Police Clinic in Koforidua and Newland Hospital – a private facility.

Koforidua has recorded 24 cases of Coronavirus with one recovery and one death.

Out of the national case count of 9,462, Eastern Regional has recorded 163 cases.