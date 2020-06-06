The Ghana Police Service has said goodbye to four Commissioners of Police (COPs) as they proceed on retirement upon attaining the age of 60.

This was at a colourful but brief ceremony held at the Police Headquarters in Accra.

The retired Commissioners were Prosper Kwame Agblor, David Nennyi Ampah–Bennin, Alex Amponsah-Asiamah and Simon Yaw Afeku.

ALSO READ:

The Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, speaking at the ceremony, commended the men for their hard work and commitment to the nation.

They were also honoured with citation plaques from the Police Service and decorated with service medals.