A 34-year-old man has narrated his struggles with priapism, a sickle cell disorder condition caused by prolonged erection of the penis, usually without sexual arousal.

According to Christian Agyei, the condition, which has drained him off his finances, has also cost him his job.

He explained that aside the priapism, his legs are also swollen and rotting, another condition which only started as a boil and has now degenerated into something else.

ALSO READ:

Narrating his ordeal on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Mr Agyei lamented he is unable to seek medical attention or buy prescribed drugs due to lack of funds.

“I went to Korle-Bu about seven times within a year and they asked me to buy some drugs which could resolve the situation but because I could not afford the bills including a surgery, I stopped going to the hospital,” he said.

Now unable to finance his upkeep, Mr Agyei has now sought solace in a roofing sheet building at Lartehbiokoshie as a place of abode.

His mother, also speaking in an interview amid tears, recalled how her business was at the verge of collapse due to the monies she had invested in Mr Agyei’s healthcare.

“I have done my best and he can testify but now I am fed up. I can’t deal with it anymore and will ask everyone to support him.

“I have spent [a lot] since the condition started and within three months in last year, I spent millions towards his recovery which has proved futile,” she sobbed.

Meanwhile, President of the Sickle Cell Foundation of Ghana, Professor Kwaku Ohene-Frempong, has pledged its utmost support to ensure his full recovery which he expressed optimism about.

Other donors, can however, support Mr Agyei through the mobile money number 0247298304.