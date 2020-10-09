The Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, has sent specialised investigators from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to analyse the murder of Mfantseman Member of Parliament (MP), Ekow Quansah.

The investigators are to support the Central Region’s Crime Scene Team to solve the alleged high-rated crime.

A reward of GH¢ 20,000.00 has also been offered to any person who gives credible information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

The team is, however, urging the public, especially MPs to remain calm while the investigation brings justice to the deceased’s family.

The Mfantseman MP was shot in the wee hours of Thursday, October 8 on the Abeadze Dominase – Abeadze Duadzi – Mankessim Road on his return from a campaign trip.