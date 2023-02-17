The Accra Regional Police have swiftly made arrest of alleged armed land guards over a parcel of land at Adjiringanor, near East Legon in Accra.

The security personnel acted on a tip off after a Peace FM news item on Tuesday.

The alleged heavily armed land guards announced their intensions of preventing workers from working on their legitimately acquired land at the said area.

According to reports, the Police moved in on the date the alleged land guards announced, and consequently effected the arrest.

The alleged land guards are currently at Police Regional Command, assisting the Police with investigations.

Two real estate owners-Empire Builders and Top Kings have over two decades engaged in a legal tussle over some parcels of land in the area.

Also, some weapons were recovered from the alleged land guards at the time of arrest.