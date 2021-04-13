A suspected armed robber, who has been on the wanted list of the Accra Regional Police Command, has been arrested at Oda.

He allegedly confessed to have led a robbery gang to successful operations, killing a number of their victims, including two policewomen.

Ebenezer Yaw Asare Gyimah, alias Mokole, 29, was arrested at Akyem Oda on April 2 this year, and was said to have disclosed that his gang killed one policewoman in Accra and the other in Sunyani.

He is said to have further told the police on his arrest that at least six members of his gang were also killed in Accra during an exchange of gunfire with the police.

Briefing the Daily Graphic at Oda last Friday, the Oda Divisional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) F.S. Adikah, said the suspect claimed that he survived because he had juju that protected him against gunshots and other weapons.

He said the suspected armed robber was believed to have led attacks on his victims in Accra, Tema, Ashaiman and other places.

The suspect has since been remanded in police custody by the Oda District Magistrate Court presided over by Mr Akwesi Apiatse Abaidoo to re-appear on April 21 this year.

Police patrol

Giving details of the arrest, ACP Adikah said a two-member police patrol team on a motorbike saw Gyimah sitting near a motorbike close to a shop at Oda New Town at about 1 a.m. on April 2 this year.

He said the policemen became suspicious of Gyimah at that odd hour and approached him to find out what he was waiting for.

Mr Adikah said the suspect bolted when he saw the policemen drawing closer to him, leaving his motorbike behind.

He said the policemen picked Gyimah’s motorbike and mounted a checkpoint to search all vehicles leaving Oda towards Agona Swedru.

The divisional commander said at about 3 a.m. on that day, the policemen identified Gyimah in a taxi as the suspect they were searching for.

ACP Adikah said when the policemen tried to arrest Gyimah, he engaged them in a fierce struggle and tried to stab them with a sharp knife, but they overpowered and arrested him.

He said when Gyimah’s bag was searched, it contained a pinch bar, a torch, a mobile phone and GH¢60 cash.

Confession

Mr Adikah said during interrogation, Gyimah confessed to being the leader of an armed robbery gang operating in Accra, Tema and other places.

He was said to have admitted that about six of his members had lost their lives in the course of their operations, particularly through exchange of gunfire with the police.

Gyimah was again said to have claimed that some of his gang members were currently in police custody in Sunyani where they were being investigated by the police.

He was said to have also claimed that he was waiting for members of his gang for an operation at Oda when the police arrested him.

Most of the members of his gang were recruited from his hometown, Akyem Asuboa South, near Oda, he was further alleged to have confessed.

The police said he pleaded for forgiveness, claiming he had realised his folly and had become a changed person, making him reveal all his secrets to them.