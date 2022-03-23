The Police Administration has directed the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) to investigate a video intercepted in which a suspect in handcuff is captured being assaulted.

The PPSB, according to the police, is to report its findings of the investigation to the Police Administration for disciplinary measures against anybody found culpable.

“We would like to state unequivocally that the Police abhor the maltreatment of suspects and therefore out rightly condemn the treatment of the alleged suspect.

“The Police Administration would like to remind personnel of the service to always be guided by the fundamental human rights of all persons and act in accordance with the law,” the police said in a statement.