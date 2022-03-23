Managing Director of STC, Nana Akomea, has fired shots at former President John Dramani Mahama for ridiculing Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

This follows calls for Dr Bawumia as the leader of the Economic Management Team to publicly address the raging economic challenges, including price hikes on fuel and commodities and continuous depreciation of the Cedi.

Mr Mahama called out the once vociferous Dr Bawumia to speak up.



Responding to the former President, Mr Akomea disclosed the Veep’s whereabouts stating emphatically that “Bawumia is not running away. He is here. He is still the Head of the Economic Management team.”



He further showed him (Mahama) the way to reach Dr Bawumia.



“President Mahama will find him if he is looking for him. He should call him or send him Whatsapp. Bawumia will give him a response,” he said on Accra-based Peace FM.



Mr Akomea said the former President has no moral right to ridicule government when in fact he [Mahama] presided over the worst economy in Ghana’s history.



He asked Mr Mahama to pinpoint a specific intervention he made during his tenure as Vice President and subsequently President that could match the Akufo-Addo government’s NABCo which, to him, has seen to the recruitment of at least 100,000 youth in Ghana.



Mr Akomea advised Mr Mahama to stop deceitful schemes stating, ”if you want to brag that you can do something, we won’t accept that because we’ve given you a chance before. So, you can’t deceive us no more.”