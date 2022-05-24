The Ghana Police Service has asked school authorities and parents to keep an eye on children following the heavy downpour in parts of the country.

Parts of Accra have been submerged in rainwater for the second time in four days.

The latest incident happened when the rain which started at midnight on Tuesday, May 24, left several areas flooded and residents stranded.

Kaneshie, Adabraka, Weija, Teshie, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Dansoman, Tse Addo and Tesano among others were badly affected.

In some areas, trees fell across roads posing danger to motorists.

As part of rescue efforts, the police in a statement said patrol teams have been deployed and are on grounds to ensure safety.

Meanwhile, the Greater Accra Regional Directorate of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has rescued about 20 people in Dansoman, Odorkor and Dzorwulu.