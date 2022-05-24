The TikTok community has been thrown into a state of mourning after one of their very own has been confirmed dead.

Emeka, popularly known as Oscar Brown, has succumbed to his pain after being allegedly poisoned a second time by close associates.

He passed on yesterday, May 23, as announced by his family in a Facebook post.

Earlier this year, Oscar survived a similar poisoning, which caused him to begin a #fear friends advocacy.

He was, however, unfortunate this time around as he passed on while receiving treatment.

Most of his over 400k followers have sent messages of condolences to the bereaved family.