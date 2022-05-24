The Operation Halt II team has arrested some illegal miners and decommissioned galamsey equipment at Wassa Dunkwa through to Asankragua in the Western Region.

May be an image of outdoors and text that says 'MLNR'

This was as part of a three-day operation being spearheaded by a Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker on the Tano River.

May be an image of nature and text that says 'MLNR'

The team on the first day of the operations led by Brigadier General Amoah Ayisi conducted a successful swoop on some galamsey sites.

May be an image of 6 people, people standing, sky and tree

Addressing the media at Wassa Dunkwa, Mr Duker commended the military for the swift action and condemned the negative activities of the illegal miners.

May be an image of 5 people, people standing, outdoors and tree

He further indicated that, government will continue to fight against the menace which has become a burden on state coffers.

May be an image of 10 people, people standing, tree and outdoors

The Government through the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry has launched a relentless war against the illegal mining activities with the aim among others of Sanitising the mining sector particularly small-scale mining operations and its resolve to also protect the country’s lands, forest and water bodies.

May be an image of 6 people, people standing and outdoors
May be an image of outdoors




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR