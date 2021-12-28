The Ghana Police Service has cautioned religious groups and leaders to be measured in prophecies ahead of the December 31 watch night services.

According to the Police, over the years, prophecies of harm, danger and death by some religious leaders have degenerated tension and panic among the Ghanaian society, thus, the reason to caution against prophecies of such nature this year.

It stressed religious freedom is still subject to Ghana’s laws, hence religious leaders must ensure their prophecies do not injure the right of others and the public interest.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori.

“We, therefore, wish to caution all Ghanaians, especially religious groups and leaders to be measured in their utterances, especially how they communicate prophecies, which may inure the right of others and the public interest,” a statement from the police read.

The statement emphasised in Ghana’s law, it is a crime to deliberately send communication that is either false or misleading and likely to prejudice or disturb public peace where that person has no evidence to prove otherwise.

“We want to caution that under Ghanaian law, it is a crime for a person to publish or reproduce a statement, rumour or report which is likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace, where that person has no evidence to prove the statement, rumour or report is true,” it added.

Read the full statement below: