The Ghana Police Service has cautioned the public against a new strategy devised for mobile money (momo) fraud.

According to the outfit, the re-emergence mode seeks to defraud both a MoMo vendor and a targeted victim.

A statement, signed by the Head of Public Affairs Unit, DSP Effia Tenge, said though there may be many modes of operation, this has become common.

The statement added the outfit has received more reported cases of this mode where the fraudster sends an SMS notification.

The SMS will indicate the targeted victim has been credited with money for winning a promotion.

The statement, among other things, noted the victim will then be advised to get a vendor to block the scam attempts.

However, within that period, the caller would require to speak to the vendor during which he will authorise cash transfer with the victim expected to make payments.

