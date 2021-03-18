The Operations Vanguard team of the Ghana Police Service has destroyed some 59 Changfang motors in the Western Region.

This was during a four-day operation led by the Regional Force Commander, Superintendent William Kwofie Jabialu.

According to the police, the exercise formed part of their mandate to curb illegal mining activities and water pollution in the region.

“The activities of these floating boats on the rivers among others are the main cause of the poor water turbidity,” the police said.

Following the operation, illegal miners have been warned to stop the act or be arrested to face the full rigors of the law.

