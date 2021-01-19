Police in the North East Region have begun investigations into the lynching of a 27-year-old at Wulugu.

The victim, Sanugu Abdulai, a truck driver’s assistant, was travelling with his master to Burkina Faso, on the Tamale–Bolga highway, when he was mistaken for a robber by an angry mob.

The mob attacked him with sticks and stones, lynching him before incinerating his body.

Fifty-four-year-old, Baro Drasa, the deceased’s master, narrating to Joy News what happened said they had made a stop at the Wulugu town following an ongoing robbery operation by two armed men on a motorcycle.

He said out of fear his mate came down from the vehicle thinking the robbers were targeting them.

According to him, his panicked mate run in the direction of the escaped robbers and when he was confronted by the mob, he could only speak French.

He said they were coming from Tema to Burkina Faso and upon reaching the Wulugu township, they saw two people on a motorbike with a gun and a cutlass.

Then they started shooting and his mate wanted to come out but he told him he shouldn’t come out but because of fear he came out and started running.

So the people shot him but did not get him. The town population was also following the robbers and got to his mate, thought that that was the robber and they lynched him and burnt him into ashes.

When Joy News got to the scene, the body was still burning in the fire as armed military and police personnel’s stood there.

But the North East Regional Crime Officer Supt Reuben Dugah told Joy News no arrest has been made yet.

“We hope to make some in route because the drives statement has been obtained. What happened actually was unfortunate and we have not made any arrest yet.