A four-year-old boy has reported his mother to the Donyina Police in the Ashanti Region for injuring his younger brother.

“Just this Saturday, my four-year-old son reported to the officers in the picture that I dropped his baby brother while bathing him and that I want to kill his brother so they should come and arrest me,” the mother, Werekoaa Nana Afia, shared on Facebook.

According to her, the police followed the boy home for confirmation and subsequently invited her to the station for questioning.

“I explained my part of the story to them and they examined the baby for physical injuries,” she added.



Sharing her experience on a mothers’ fraternal Facebook page, ‘Tell it Moms’, madam Afia advised other parents to be careful when dealing with their children.



While some Facebook users have expressed concerns over the boy’s action, others have commended him and the police for the swift response.



“Be very careful when dealing with your kids. I have still not recovered from the shock,” the worried mother advised.