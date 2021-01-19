Kosta Papic, has lauded the progress of his side, Hearts of Oak in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

The Phobians has won four of their last six games and are unbeaten in their last four matches since the Serbian trainer was appointed.

Their latest win was against Techiman Eleven Wonders at the Accra Sports Stadium in the matchday 9 game.

“For my opinion, we are progressing. Not creating so many chances like I am expecting but we are progressing on the playing style,” he said after the game.

“When our players from injury come back, we will have strong competition and that will make the team even much stronger and we will perform better.

“At least three points for us is very important till we catch those who are up. It’s very important for us at this crucial moment and I am very happy that we got it.”

Hearts are sitting on the 4th position with 15 points and will travel to Berekum to play Chelsea in the matchday 1o games.