The Manhyia Divisional Police Command in the Ashanti Region has banned the display and use of political party paraphernalia at the voter registration centers in the Oforikrom constituency.

This measure is intended to prevent potential conflicts between political parties.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the constituency has raised concerns about their rivals distributing New Patriotic Party (NPP) branded exercise books to individuals participating in the ongoing registration process.

The NDC claims this action violates electoral laws.

In response, the Police has met with both political parties, instructing them to refrain from displaying political party insignia at the center.

The NDC has agreed to comply with the police directive.

The NPP, while admitting to distributing the branded exercise books, denied allegations of sharing money.

Also, graduates and beneficiaries of the Free SHS policy have taken to the main streets of Kumasi to raise public awareness about the ongoing registration process.

The Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer of the NPP, encouraged young people to participate in the registration exercise.

To ensure a smooth process, the Police have increased their presence at various registration centers.

