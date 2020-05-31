The Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) Team of the Ghana police has swooped and arrested 16 armed land guards including a destooled Chief of Osu.

The armed land-guards have been terrorising and attacking landowners at Pantang in Accra.

The SWAT Team was notified about another operation being carried out by the group of land guards.

The SWAT Team, which responded swiftly to the information it received, arrested all 16 persons and took them to the Adentan Police Station.

Information gathered from police sources revealed that the suspects attempted to break cells hence the Adentan Police called for reinforcement and a highly armed security police unit force was dispatched to the station to transport the suspects to various police cells in Accra.

There have been a protracted land dispute over a portion of the Pantang Hospital land in Accra.

The recent intervention by the SWAT team came as a relief to the Nii Afutu Brempong Family and the Jeleel Company who have constantly pursued the police service to rid the area of land-guards in order to make way for peace.