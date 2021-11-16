A tricycle rider, whose wedding was scheduled for Saturday, November 13, got arrested by police on Wednesday after some arrested robbers named him as their gang leader.

Nigeria’s Delta state police command picked up the suspect identified as Festus in connection with an alleged armed robbery at Sapele.

However, following the confession by the arrested robbers, police officers tracked the tricycle rider and arrested him in his area.

According to a report by Correctng, witnesses to the arrest of Festus said he was pleading innocence when the police arrested him, claiming to have been framed up.

He added that people who didn’t want his progress have decided to implicate him in a crime he knew nothing about.

Festus’ arrest messed up the intended wedding and brought embarrassment to his fiancée who would have been on a honeymoon with him now if the marriage had taken place.