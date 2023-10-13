In commemoration of the International Day of the Girl Child, Plan International Ghana has embarked on a significant initiative to amplify the voices of young girls and advocate for their rights.

This took the form of a media tour, allowing girls to articulate their concerns and seek meaningful changes in their lives.

One of the most pressing issues raised by these girls was the affordability of sanitary pads.

They urged the government to eliminate the tax on these essential items, making them more accessible to all girls.

The burden of purchasing sanitary pads often falls on their families, and the tax reduction would significantly alleviate their financial strain.

The girls appealed to employers to consider providing female employees with days off when they are menstruating.

This progressive step would not only enhance the physical well-being of girls and women but also empower them to be more productive and confident in their workplaces.

A Gender and Influencing Specialist at Plan International Ghana, Esenam Ahiadorme, stressed the importance of investing in the education and growth of girls.

She emphasised the need to discard harmful superstitions that hinder the development of the girl child.

This call to action is aimed at creating an enabling environment for girls to thrive, contribute to society, and reach their full potential.

The media tour organised by Plan International Ghana represents a significant step towards elevating the voices of young girls and advocating for their rights.

It is a testament to the organization’s commitment to empowering girls and fostering positive change in the lives of future leaders.